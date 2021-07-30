Jagger Eaton on bringing home Team USA’s first-ever Olympic medal in skateboarding

TOKYO (NewsNation Now) — Jagger Eaton has been on a whirlwind of all whirlwinds after becoming the first-ever Olympic medal in skateboarding.

“No day since I’ve gone home has sucked,” joked Eaton. “I’ve been so blessed to be able to celebrate with my team. And yeah, I’ve been feeling great. Been a little bit jet-lagged, but I’m just beyond stoked still.”

The Arizonan took home the bronze medal and has been proud ever since.

“To be able to medal for Team USA and take home America’s first medal and skateboarding means the world to me,” he said.

It wasn’t just the 20-year-old’s first time in the Olympics, it was also the sport’s first time as an event in the competition. Eaton said as soon as it was announced skateboarding would be in the Olympics, he started training.

“The Olympics have always been something that’s been lingering in my mind. And, until four years ago, I actually got the opportunity to start competing for it,” said Eaton.

Despite his individual accomplishment, Eaton says there is plenty of credit to pass around.

“This was such a group effort. It wasn’t me. It was such a team win. And I’m just so stoked on my team is so pumped on the result,” he said.

