Julia Marino wins first Team USA medal in Winter Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 06: Silver Medalist Julia Marino of Team United States celebrates during the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle medal ceremony at Medal Plaza on February 06, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

BEIJING (NewsNation Now) — American Julia Marino won the first medal for the United States on Sunday with a silver medal in the women’s snowboarding slopestyle competition.

The 24-year-old from Westport, Conn., scored 87.68 on her second run.

20-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand won gold in the event, taking the nation’s first-ever Winter Games gold medal. She scored 92.88 on her final run.

21-year-old Australian Tess Coady won the bronze with a score of 84.15. Two-time gold medalist American star Jamie Anderson finished ninth place. Anderson reassured her supporters that she was alright after she failed to retain her gold medal.

“I just wanted to hop on here and let y’all know I’m okay, don’t worry,” Anderson said in an Instagram video after finishing ninth.

“I’m a little sad, of course, I wasn’t able to put down a run today,” the 31-year-old said in a hoarse voice, using an expletive to explain how genuinely happy she was for the medallists.

Anderson won gold in Sochi in 2014 as well as in Pyeongchang four years ago. She admitted it was hard to lose her title but had only encouraging words for the younger riders.

“This whole next generation of snowboarding girls are so badass and I’m just so proud of all of you,” she said. “I’m proud to be here.”