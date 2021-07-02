‘Let her run!’: NFL’s Patrick Mahomes calls Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension ‘trash’

In this June 19, 2021 photo, Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women’s 100-meter runat the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, told of her ban Friday, July 2 on the “Today Show.”(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Following the announcement that U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana and cannot run in the Olympic 100 meter race, Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media to join in the defense of the Olympian.

“This is so trash man… just let her run!” Mahomes wrote on Twitter, in response to the news.

This is so trash man… just let her run! https://t.co/tFY8omt215 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 2, 2021

Richardson, 21, accepted a 30-day suspension following the positive test.

She qualified for the Olympics after winning the 100 at the trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19.

The positive test came at the U.S. Olympic trials last month. Since Richardson tested positive at the trials, her result is erased. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to take Richardson’s spot in the 100.

The former LSU track star appeared on the “Today Show” Friday morning and responded to her 30-day suspension that ends July 27. Richardson said she used marijuana as a coping mechanism with her mother’s recent death.

“I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” she said on “Today.” “I know I can’t hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”

I am human — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 1, 2021

Her suspension ends in time to compete in the 4-by-100 relay race in Tokyo, but USA Track & Field has not said whether Richardson will be there or not. In a statement regarding Richardson, USTAF said:

“Sha’Carri Richardson’s situation is incredibly unfortunate and devastating for everyone involved.



Athlete health and well-being continue to be one of USTAF’s most critical priorities and we will work with Sha’Carri to ensure she has ample resources to overcome any mental health challenges now and in the future.”

“I’m grateful, but if not, I’m just going to focus on myself,” Richardson said if she is allowed to run in the relay.

Though there have been wide-ranging debates about whether marijuana should be considered a performance-enhancing drug, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency makes clear on its website that “all synthetic and naturally occurring cannabinoids are prohibited in-competition, except for cannabidiol (CBD),” a byproduct that is being explored for possible medical benefits.

“Don’t judge me, because I am human,” Richardson said. “I’m you. I just happen to run a little faster.”