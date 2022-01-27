Olympian Nina Roth juggles motherhood, pandemic nursing

(NewsNation Now) — It’s a go for gold as Team USA prepares for its challengers at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Among the contenders is a talented curler who credits her success to focus and family.

Two-time Olympian Nina Roth is a mom and pandemic nurse who makes the balancing act look smoother than gliding on ice. She keeps a full schedule, but come next week she will be competing with her curling teammates for a spot on the Olympic podium.

“It’s often described as chess on ice,” Roth said. “So you’re trying to throw your stone down to the other end to get to the center of that target.”

For Roth, curling is in her roots.

“It’s very much a family sport – so that’s how I got into it,” Roth said. “My dad curled when I was little.”

The Wisconsin native says she struck gold when the Madison Curling Club was built just down the road from her McFarland home.

“I was very fortunate to have curled with many Olympians from the Madison Curling Club,” Roth said. “So they would ask me to practice with them. Or fill in at leagues with them.”

From then on, Roth had a vision.

“I was a very determined 10-year-old girl when I started curling,” Roth explained. “I fell in love with curling. And then right after that, fell in love with the idea of being an Olympian.”

Roth first competed in Pyeongchang in 2018 and said she believes her team is the most prepared they have ever been heading into the Beijing Games.

When Roth isn’t training, she’s on the frontlines of the pandemic, working as a nurse at a critical illness recovery hospital, or spending time with her toddler.

Little Nolan is already showing athletic promise like his mom, but possibly in a different area.

“He’s a very active little 2-year-old. I can see him doing a lot of different sports,” Roth said. “Right now, gymnastics. He seems to have amazing balance. I would love to go to a summer games. I hate the cold.”

Nolan is set to turn 2 while his mom is away for the games. So the family will have reason to celebrate — regardless of how his mom medals.