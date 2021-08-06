Olympic athletes welcomed home from Tokyo games where fans were not allowed

(NewsNation Now) — The finish line is in sight. Saturday in Tokyo, the 2020 Summer Olympics competitions will come to a close. Over the 16 days of the Olympics, due to COVID-19 concerns, many American champions have returned home.

Olympians are turning from Toyko’s games to American soil, whether gold, silver, or bronze or simply an experience unlike any other.

Feeling homesick has been an issue for many of the athletes competing on the big stage without family or friends in the stands. Without a doubt — from high-profile athletes to unsung heroes — the welcoming parties back to the states has been special for Olympians.

“It feels so good; it finally feels like I won the Olympic gold,” said United State’s Ana Zolotic, who won a gold medal for the taekwondo women’s 57kg.

Many Olympics received a hero’s welcome — some with balloons and hugs, others with firefighters and party busses.

“I didn’t just win this medal for me and my country; I won it for everybody that’s here tonight, too,” said Kayle Browning.

From North America to Asia and back, Olympians’ return home parties prove passion and pride for national superstars is a party worth having.

“I was thinking on the plane, I’m like, oh it will just be like normal, see my family… you know, maybe snap some pictures with some friends,” Zolotic said. “But, God, I just got so emotional — I couldn’t believe I’m just happy to be here with my family and friends.”

And the biggest star of the games also made her way home — on Friday, Simone Biles posted touching pictures of her hugging loved ones at home in Houston.