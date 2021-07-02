Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women’s 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(NewsNation Now) — Standout U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s trip to the Olympics is in jeopardy after she reportedly tested positive for marijuana, a prohibited substance.

According to one source familiar with the matter, the positive test came at the U.S. Olympic trials last month where Richardson established herself as a gold medal contender by winning the 100m in 10.86 seconds.

Another source familiar with the matter said that Jenna Prandini, who finished fourth in the final, had already been approached to run for the U.S. in the 100m in Tokyo. Both Reuters sources spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Jamaica Gleaner was the first to report that Richardson could miss the games.

Richardson, who was set to compete in the Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday, won’t be running this weekend, according to Reuters. Her name was not listed on the entry sheet for the Women’s 200M, which she was expected to run.

On Thursday, Richardson tweeted cryptically, “I am human.”

Calls and e-mails to Richardson’s agent, Renaldo Nehemiah, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and U.S.A Track and Field went unanswered on Thursday.

Marijuana is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency but if athletes can prove that their ingestion of the substance was unrelated to sports performance then a suspension of three months rather than the usual four years is imposed.

If an athlete is willing to undertake an approved treatment programme in collaboration with their national anti-doping body then the ban can be reduced to one month.

Richardson put on an eye-opening show at the Olympic trials June 19 in Eugene, Oregon — blowing away the field in the 100-meter semis in a wind-aided 10.64 seconds, then again in the final in 10.86.

With her performance, the 21-year-old out of LSU picked up a spot in the Olympics and a national title, but a positive drug test could disqualify her performance.

The Texan was aiming to become the first American woman to win the Olympic 100m title since Gail Devers in 1996 after posting 10.72 seconds in April – one of her five runs under 11 seconds this season.

The victory had track fans buzzing over a possible showdown with the Jamaican world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.