Stubborn horse costs Germany’s Schleu shot at modern pentathlon gold

TOKYO (AP) — A horse that refused to jump dashed the hopes of gold medal contender Annika Schleu in the Olympic modern pentathlon.
Schleu, of Germany, was leading the contest after two events, but in the showjumping event, she was allocated a horse that had no interest in jumping the fences.
Competitors are randomly assigned horses for the event and expected to bond with them quickly.
The gold medal went to Britain’s Kate French after she held off a challenge from Lithuanian Laura Asadauskaite in the final event, the laser run.
Sarolta Kovacs won bronze for Hungary.
