Watch: Woman arrested for shooting water pistol at Olympic torchbearer

(NewsNation Now) — A woman accused of spraying liquid from a water pistol at an Olympic torchbearer in eastern Japan was arrested on Sunday.

Reuters reported that Kayoko Takahashi, 53, was arrested by police in the city of Mito, about 80 miles northeast from Tokyo on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business.

A video filmed by her partner, who goes by the name Hotori Amano, shows Takahashi squirting liquid from a water gun and shouting, “Extinguish the torch fire, I’m against the Tokyo Olympics!”

Immediately afterward, security running with the torchbearer stopped her and took her away.

According to Japanese media reports, Takahashi admitted she did squirt water at the runner.

Amano, who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday, said he had no idea that his girlfriend had a water gun and had plans to disrupt the torch relay.

He also said the couple, from Hitachi, is against holding the Tokyo Olympics but that they came to watch the relay because they enjoy festive events.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.

Thomson Reuters contributed to this report.