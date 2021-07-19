Zach LaVine latest USA basketball player sidelined from COVID-19 protocol

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 12: Zach LaVine #5 of the United States is guarded by Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Australia Boomers during an exhibition game at Michelob Ultra Arena ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Australia defeated the United States 91-83. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine is the latest Team USA basketball player to wind up in COVID-19 protocols.

The team announced on Twitter LaVine, 26, will not travel with the team to Tokyo Monday.

“We hope that Zach will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week,” it read. It did not say if he tested positive.

USA Basketball said the decision to leave without the 26-year-old LaVine was made “out of an abundance of caution” and that they hope he will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week.

LaVine had the third most points on the team in its four exhibition games. He finished with an average of 43 points per game.

If he cannot attend, LaVine would be the latest in a growing line of American athletes bowing out because of the pandemic. Tennis wunderkind Coco Gauff and NBA star Bradley Beal both withdrew in recent days because of positive tests.

USA basketball’s first men’s Olympic match is against France July 25 at 8 a.m. ET.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Latest News