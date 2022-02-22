GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — In a highly anticipated interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said “there will be no news today” about his future, despite posting a lengthy “gratitude” post on Instagram that some described as “cryptic.”
Rodgers himself said that he had no intention of being mysterious with the post, saying that he had just finished a 12-day Panchakarma retreat, and Ayurvedic detoxification cleanse.
“There will be no news today, no vision on my future,” Rodgers told McAfee.
On Monday, Rodgers published a lengthy post on Instagram that had loving words for everyone from his ex-fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, to his backup on the Packers, Jordan Love.
Rodgers thanked numerous people, including several of his Packers teammates in the post, which was captioned “#MondayNightGratitude.”
He concluded by addressing “everyone else” and asking them to spread love and gratitude, along with asking them to read a book “once in a while too while you’re at it.”
Rodgers has been a regular guest on McAfee’s Tuesday show, and McAfee himself even teased a “big guest” lined up for Tuesday. There has been speculation about Rodgers’ future: Will he retire, request a trade or return to the Green Bay Packers?
However, Rodgers has also been known to subtly toy with people and say or post things that can cause a stir, such as when he said he had “COVID toe,” but later said he actually had a fractured toe. Not to mention the whole “immunized” vs. “vaccinated” ordeal, where he admitted to being misleading.
