PETA receives $100,000 donation over Super Bowl bet

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts following a pass interference call during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NewsNation Now) — A fan is still following through with his promise to donate $100,000 to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals despite Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu not achieving a Super Bowl interception.

PETA previously announced an anonymous donor pledged the money as long as Matthieu made an interception in this year’s Super Bowl.

During the second quarter, Mathieu almost made an interception, but a referee flagged the Chiefs for a defensive holding call away from the play.

According to PETA, the donor told them, “the dogs didn’t deserve that call and neither did Tyrann” and added he would still follow through with the donation because the call was “100% unfair.”

AMAZING NEWS!



PETA donor will still give $100,000 he pledged to PETA for a @Mathieu_Era interception, because “the dogs didn’t deserve that call and neither did Tyrann.”



Once again, @Chiefs #SuperBowl star comes through for dogs! WE LOVE YOU TYRANN! pic.twitter.com/RohdtOgRuw — PETA (@peta) February 8, 2021

As if starring in two viral PETA videos to help dogs weren’t enough, Tyrann Mathieu has now scored a donation that will help PETA spay and neuter dogs for free, provide ones who would otherwise freeze with sturdy doghouses, and give away straw bedding that provides these animals with some insulation against the bitter cold. This winter will be a little less cold for neglected “backyard dogs,” thanks to Tyrann—PETA’s MVP for helping the Most Vulnerable Pups. Peta senior vice president lisa lange

Mathieu previously appeared in PETA campaigns raising awareness on the dangers of extreme temperatures to pets.