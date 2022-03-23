(NewsNation) — Three-time green jacket winner Phil Mickelson won’t be playing in the Masters Tournament for the first time since 1994, when he was on the mend from a broken leg.

But those paying close attention to the golf star recently won’t necessarily be surprised by this news after controversial comments Mickelson made about the Saudi-funded “Super Golf League.”

While at the Saudi International, he accused the Professional Golf Association of “obnoxious greed” and said the Saudis behind a proposed breakaway rival league were “scary mothers to get involved with” in an interview with golf writer Alan Shipnuck for Mickelson’s upcoming biography.

“We know they killed (Washington Post columnist Jamal) Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay,” he said at the time. “Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Mickelson apologized for his remarks after they became public, calling his words “reckless.” He lost some sponsors after that incident, including KPMG and Amstel Light, and hasn’t played in events since the Saudi Invitational Feb. 6.

This year’s Masters, at Augusta National, is set to start April 7.