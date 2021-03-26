San Francisco 49ers Kevin Givens charged with assault: report

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 02: Penn State defensive lineman Kevin Givens answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2019 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation Now) — San Francisco 49er’s defensive lineman Kevin Givens was reportedly charged with assault after he allegedly attacked a man in Maryland.

Givens was charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault for the late February incident, according to TMZ.com.

According to the report, Givens has spent time with the victim earlier in the evening, but when they were together at a hotel, Givens got mad at him, tackled him to the ground, dislocated his shoulder, and left him with a black eye, bruises, cuts and scrapes.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Givens has a court date next month, TMZ reports.

Givens, 24, signed with the 49ers in 2019.

“The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the media report regarding Kevin Givens. We are gathering the relevant facts of this matter and will continue to monitor the situation,” the team said in a statement to NewsNation.

NewsNation affiliate KRON contributed to this report.