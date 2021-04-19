Scottie Pippen announces death of his 33-year-old son Antron

Scottie Pippen announced on Monday that his son, Antron, died at the age of 33. (Courtesy: Scottie Pippen/Twitter)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen announced on Twitter Monday sad news about his family.

Pippen announced that his firstborn son Antron had died at the age of 33.

I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron,” said Pippen on the post. “The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.”

Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.

A cause of death wasn’t given for Antron Pippen. Scottie Pippen only said that his son suffered from chronic asthma that may have cost him a shot at the NBA. Antron Pippen played college basketball South Georgia Technical College and Texas A&M International University and then in the World Basketball Association.

Antron Pippen was born in 1987 and was the only child that Scottie Pippen and his first wife Karen had while they were married.

“Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became,” said Pippen. “Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”