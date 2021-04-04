Senator Schumer pushing for MLB All-Star Game to happen in New York

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Samuel Corum/Pool via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — The Major League Baseball All-Star Game and draft have moved locations. The events will no longer be held in Georgia in response to the state’s new controversial voting rights law.

Senator Chuck Schumer is pushing for the game to happen in New York.

“Racist voter suppression laws are now hurting Georgia’s voters AND its economy. Georgia Republicans should be ashamed. We would welcome MLB to come play the All-Star Game in New York where we are working to make it easier, not harder, to vote,” the Senate Majority Leader tweeted.

Racist voter suppression laws are now hurting Georgia's voters AND its economy.



Georgia Republicans should be ashamed.



We would welcome @MLB to come to come play the All-Star Game in New York where we are working to make it easier, not harder, to vote. https://t.co/ozf9XbP9Y9 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 3, 2021

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said at a press conference Saturday that he vows to defend the measure in court, saying “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits to come.

“I want to be clear: I will not be backing down from this fight. We will not be intimidated, and we will also not be silenced,” Kemp said.

The new location of the All-Star Game has not been set yet.

NewsNation affiliate WSYR contributed to this report.