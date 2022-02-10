Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates with fans after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(NewsNation Now) — What do a newly hatched chick and a Cincinnati football quarterback have in common?

Their name, apparently.

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced Thursday that they named a newly hatched chick after Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow, just days before his team goes against the Los Angeles Rams on Super Bowl Sunday.

The newly hatched chick is only 5 weeks old, according to a press release sent out by the Cincinnati Zoo.

“We name most of our little blue penguins something related to food, so we added “Cup O’ Joe” to the chick’s official name,” Cincinnati Zoo’s head bird keeper Cody Sowers said in a statement. “Cup O’ Joe Burrow has a nice ring to it and fits the theme.”

When he moves to be with the rest of the little blue penguin colony this spring, the chick will wear orange-and-black identification bands, matching the color of Bengals uniforms. All 30 penguins are identified with unique colors so keepers can tell them apart, the news release said.

The little chick already has a lot in common with his namesake, zoo staff said.

“This chick has been a great leader since Day 1. He’s always communicating his game plan to the entire team, and the plan is always eating and sleeping,” Cincinnati Zoo senior bird team keeper Aimee Owen said in a statement. “Little blue penguins and QB Burrow are both good swimmers but can’t fly, and they know how to survive in extreme environments – Arrowhead Stadium and the rocky cliffs of New Zealand.”