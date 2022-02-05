In a memo sent to teams on Saturday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league will hire independent experts to evaluate diversity policies and programs. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

(NewsNation) – Just days after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the National Football League, Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed racism in the league, saying there is still “much work to do.”

Goodell acknowledged the league’s diversity programs and policies have changed the NFL, but said they haven’t done enough to ensure equality, in a memo sent to teams Saturday.

“We must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches, the results have been

unacceptable,” Goodell said in the memo.

With Flores fired last month, even after back-to-back winning seasons, there is now just one Black head coach in the entire NFL.

Only four of the NFL’s teams has a Black offensive coordinator, and only 11 employ a Black defensive coordinator, Flores said in his lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Flores claims the NFL has discriminatory hiring practices, saying he was subjected to ‘sham’ interviews for other coaching positions, where they had no intention of hiring Flores but still talked to him because of the Rooney Rule.

The Rooney Rule requires NFL teams to talk to minority candidates while filling head coaching and senior football operations vacancies.

While Flores is the main focus of the lawsuit, other Black coaches in the NFL who have allegedly been denied head coaching opportunities because of their race are mentioned, including Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

In Saturday’s memo, Goodell said “racism and any form of discrimination” goes against the values of the NFL.

To help rectify racism in the league,Goodell said the NFL will hire independent experts to evaluate the league’s diversity policies and programs, as well as any gender bias. Goodell said the league will also get input from current and former players and coaches.

“We recognize the need to understand the lived experiences of diverse members of the NFL family to ensure that everyone has access to opportunity and is treated with respect and dignity,” Goodell said in the memo.

A statement from Flores’ lawyers expressed skepticism of the statements made in Goodell’s memo, pointing out that the NFL originally denied the allegations made by Flores.

“The statement made today by the Commissioner is, on the surface, a positive first step, but we suspect that this is more of a public relations ploy than real commitment to change,” Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis said. “For too many years, the NFL has hidden behind the cover of foundations that were supposed to protect the rights of Black players and coaches, as well as law firms and experts that purport to be unbiased and independent but are paid for by the NFL. All the while, systemic racial bias has festered in the NFL’s front offices. The NFL is now rolling out the same playbook yet again and that is precisely why this lawsuit was filed.”

Flores’ lawyers said they would be pleased to talk to Goodell about “real change,” but he has not reached out to them, nor, they added, has anyone else from the NFL.

Something the NFL is also currently reviewing claims are claims relating to the integrity of NFL games that are made in Flores’ lawsuit.

Flores said in 2019, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 a game to intentionally lose in order to improve the team’s draft position.

Goodell’s memo on Saturday said he expected owners, coaches and players to fully cooperate with the investigation into that claim.

“There is much work to do, and we will embrace this moment and seize the opportunity to become a stronger, more inclusive league,” Goodell said.