Stadium’s fireworks supply can’t keep up with Chiefs explosive offense

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Fireworks are seen after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4) — The Kansas City Chiefs offense showed so many fireworks on the field Sunday night, they had no more to celebrate touchdowns.

“Chiefs fan, we are sorry to report but, due to your support and the Chiefs continually finding the endzone, we have run out of touchdown fireworks. Please direct all of your complaints to your nearest Fans First booth,” read the message on the big board to fans at Arrowhead.

After going down 7-0 in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs went on to score 42 points, exhausting the stadium’s supply of pyrotechnics.

It wasn’t the first time Arrowhead Stadium found itself in that situation.

In Kansas City’s Super Bowl run in the 2019 season, the Chiefs came back from a 24-0 deficit at home against the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs rattled off seven consecutive touchdowns, eventually scoring 52 points, causing the firework crews to run out.

After that game, the Kansas City Royals released a video on social media showing the team’s mascot Sluggerrr finding extra fireworks and sharing them with Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf.

The Royals re-published that video after Sunday night’s win asking, “Hey Chiefs, need us to send Sluggerrr on another fireworks run?”

In tight end Travis Kelce’s post-game on-the-field interview with the NFL Network’s James Palmer, he said, “Make sure you get your fireworks ready, baby!”