Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dead at 24

CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 27: Dwayne Haskins #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers rolls out of the pocket against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (NewsNation) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24, according to his agent.

Haskins’s agent said he was struck by a car in Southern Florida, NewsNation affiliate WKBN reported.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement Saturday. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.”

Haskins joined the Steelers as a free agent in 2021 and spent a season with Pittsburgh.

In his lone season as a starter at Ohio State University, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdown passes. For his career as a Buckeye, Haskins threw for 54 career touchdowns.

NewsNation affiliate WKBN contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.