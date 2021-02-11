Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl victory with boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their big Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chief with a boat parade.

Boats big and small packed the Tampa Bay waterfront. Thousands of fans decked out in Bucs gear lined the river for the parade.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady stole the show though when he tossed the Lombardi trophy over the water. The Trophy was caught on Tight End Rob Gronkowski’s boat.

“This is amazing. I am loving it. So happy for our team and for everyone to experience this. A very cool day,” Tom Brady said during the parade.

One lucky fan even caught a ball from Wide Receiver Mike Evans.

“It’s unbelievable. For the fans, finally to have them out here. Hopefully everyone stays safe. Not being able to have them at the game this year, but you could always feel them. You always knew they were there,” said Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians.

Tampa’s mayor even gave the team a Champagne toast but warned them to be careful with Lombardi trophy and to not fall off the boat.

“I’m not even going to touch it, ” said Gronkowski.

This might be Tom Brady’s seventh Super Bowl win, but this parade is definitely unlike any of the others.

“There were duck boats before. But it was freezing cold…nothing like this 80 degrees,” said Brady.