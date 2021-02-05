The Budweiser Clydesdales are back in time for Super Bowl with a chance to win year’s worth of beer

HOUSTON – APRIL 06: A Budweiser clydesdale horse sticks his head out of the trailer before the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park on April 6, 2012 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) The Budweiser Clydesdales are back by popular demand after the company says “consumers expressed that they’d miss seeing” the iconic horses on their big screens during the Big Game’s commercial breaks.

In January, beer giant Anheuser-Busch announced it would not advertise its iconic Budweiser brand during the Super Bowl. This is the first time since 1983 that the brewing company has opted out of the Big Game commercial showdown, according to the Associated Press.

On Feb. 7, viewers can trot down memory lane with some of the most memorable Clydesdale moments in Budweiser history, including the 1996 Football, 2005 Snowball Fight and the 2015 Lost Dog spots.

Budweiser released a teaser video Thursday, showing the horses in action.

Our Clydesdales are returning to the Super Bowl. Not for one commercial break, but for all of them. You'll find them on Twitter during every break in the game, and if you follow along you could win a retro fridge stocked with Bud. Keep your #EyesOnTheClydes this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/WNID0DXzY8 — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) February 4, 2021

To get fans engaged, the company is offering those age 21 and up who reply to their Clydesdale social media posts with #EyesOnTheClydes and #Sweepstakes entry to win a retro Budweiser fridge and a year’s worth of beer. To be eligible to win, fans must respond before the commercial breaks end.

Budweiser also released this digital ad titled “Bigger Picture,” to “celebrate the resilience of America in 2020 and promote vaccine awareness.”