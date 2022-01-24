FILE – This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. A late-season surge in COVID-19 cases had the NFL in 2021 looking a lot like 2020, when the coronavirus led to significant disruptions, postponements and changing protocols. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — The Los Angeles Rams will take on the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

When the 49ers played the Rams in Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium about three weeks ago, a sea of Niner’s red appeared to outnumber Rams fans.

To avoid a repeat of that game, the city of Los Angeles restricted Ticketmaster sales for the NFC Championship to credit cards with LA area zip codes only. However, Monday morning, fans on both sides suddenly saw that restriction disappear.

49ers fan Vanessa Ortiz said fans were trying to figure out tricks around the restriction anyway.

“We always find a way,” Ortiz said. “Just like we did with the last game and we did in Dallas, not so much Wisconsin, but we’re everywhere. We’ll find a way to be there.”

Many San Francisco fans are just getting back from Green Bay, Wisconsin, where the 49ers upset the top-seeded Packers, 13-10, on Saturday night. Many Rams fans including Lamont Houston are on guard.

“The competition is fierce,” Houston said. “So when you have a bunch of red showing in your stadium, that could change things.”

But does location really matter? John Murray, director of Super Book Sports, said after the last round of epic NFL games, anything goes.

“We saw (it) this past weekend, where the road teams won the first three games and were 13 seconds away from winning the last game. Buffalo really should’ve beat Kansas City yesterday; we would’ve had all four road teams winning including the 49ers and the Rams.”

The Rams have not responded to a request for comment about ticket sales. On Ticketmaster, NFC champion tickets are selling up to $1,250 each for fans of either team.

The NFC title game will be played at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.