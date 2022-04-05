Tigers Woods says ‘as of right now’ he will play the Masters

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Woods posted a video on social media Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, of him swinging a wedge for the first time since badly injuring his right leg in a Feb. 23, 2021, car accident in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

(NewsNation) — Tigers Woods said Tuesday, “as of right now” he will play the Masters.

The five-time champion will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision, but will be doing so with the intention of playing Thursday.

“As of right now, I feel like I’m going to play,” he said. “I can hit it just fine. I don’t have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. It’s now, walking’s the hard part.”

He added, “This is not an easy walk to begin with. Now given the condition that my leg is in, it gets a little more difficult. And 72 holes is a long road. It’s going to be a tough challenge and a challenge that I’m up for.”

However, Woods says, “It’s great to be back.”

There have been many signals in recent days that Woods was on the cusp of deciding it was time to play again. He came to Augusta National for a practice round last week, then returned Sunday, saying he’d be “a game-time decision.” He returned Monday for more, and on Tuesday morning, with bad weather in the forecast, he spent plenty of time in the practice areas.

Woods played in December at the PNC Challenge, a 36-hole scramble on a flat Florida course where he and his son Charlie finished second to John Daly and his son. Woods was allowed to use a cart in that event, and when those rounds were over he flatly dismissed any notion that his game was tour-ready again.

“I can’t compete against these guys right now, no,” Woods said on Dec. 19. “It’s going to take a lot of work to get to where I feel like I can compete with these guys and be at a high level.”

About 3 1/2 months later, Woods apparently feels differently. If he plays, he’ll be in the Masters for the 24th time; he’s finished in the top five 12 times in his previous 23 appearances.

Tiger Woods hits on the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

Tiger Woods of the United States talks to caddie for Matthew Fitzpatrick of England, Billy Foster during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger Woods of the United States warms up on the range during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.

Justin Thomas of the United States and Tiger Woods of the United States walk on the second hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger Woods of the United States and Justin Thomas of the United States walk on the seventh hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger Woods of the United States, caddie Joe LaCava and Rob McNamara, Executive Vice President at TGR, on the range during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger Woods of the United States walks during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.

Thursday’s opening round would mark the first time Woods has competed against the world’s best players since Nov. 15, 2020, which was the final round of that year’s pandemic-delayed Masters.

He had his fifth back surgery two months later and was still recovering from that on Feb. 23, 2021 when he crashed his SUV over a median on a suburban coastal road in Los Angeles and down the side of a hill.

Woods’ injuries from that crash were so severe that doctors initially considered right leg amputation before reassembling the limb by placing a rod in the tibia and using screws and pins to stabilize additional injuries in the ankle and foot.

“It’s been a tough, tough year, but here we are,” Woods said.