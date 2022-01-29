Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind on retirement

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t decided on his retirement from the NFL, despite reports claiming he was expected to make an announcement.

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

NewsNation affiliate KRON reported that Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., said his son is not retiring.

“Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated ruumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it,” KRON sports reporter Kylen Mills tweeted.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady’s agent Don Yee also released a statement on Saturday regarding news of Brady’s retirement claims.

The statement, per Schefter, reads: “I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

The 44-year-old Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game.

After ESPN’s report, Brady’s company, TB12 Sports‘ Twitter account wrote: “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady”

But the tweet was later deleted.

Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season. He led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485), and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional round.

The former 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady retires as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time league MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a three-time All-Pro, and a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, among other honors.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

The Associated Press, Reuters, and NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.