TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, widely considered one of the greatest NFL players of all time, officially announced his retirement on Instagram Tuesday morning.

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” Brady said in part on Instagram.

This comes after a weekend of speculation about Brady’s status. Reports surfaced Saturday that Brady would be retiring but he denied them, saying he was still weighing his options Monday night.

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks off the field after the win against the Buffalo Bills on September 20, 2015 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 40-32. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 28: Quaterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots makes a call against the Carolina Panthers during the preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 28, 2004 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won 20-17. (Photo By Craig Jones/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES: AFC Champions New England Patriots players (L to R) Ty Law, Troy Brown, Lawyer Milloy, and Tom Brady strike a pose for photographers during the team’s photo and interview day 29 January 2002 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. The Patriots will take on the NFC Champions St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI on 03 February. AFP PHOTO/Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Brady has earned seven Super Bowl rings and five Super Bowl MVP awards during his time in the NFL. Above, he holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl Victory Parade on February 05, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

FILE – New England Patriots’ Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game, in Houston, Feb. 5, 2017. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN. ESPN reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, citing unidentified sources. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

2004: Tom Brady raises the Lombardi trophy after the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-19 at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Texas. (Elsa/Getty Images)

2005: Tom Brady celebrates after the Patriots defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

2015: Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 at Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

2017: Tom Brady celebrates after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2021: Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) tries to block a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the fans after the team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to head coach Bruce Arians an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. While the NFL conference championship games went on without Brady for only the second time in 11 years, the world waits for the greatest quarterback of all-time to make his future plans official. An announcement is expected soon and a person close to Brady on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, told The Associated Press his decision will be based on family priorities, not finances. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

“There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady led the Buccaneers to an NFC South championship this season. He led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL’s divisional round.

The former 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft, Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time league MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a three-time All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, among other honors.

Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game.

“Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in part. “He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future.”

Brady said he’s still figuring out how he’ll spend his time but he plans to be involved in his TB12 health and wellness company, Brady clothing line and NFT company.

