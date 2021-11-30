UConn’s Paige Bueckers signs NIL deal to represent Gatorade

Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers drives past Arkansas’ Samara Spencer (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (NewsNation Now) — University of Connecticut sophomore guard Paige Bueckers is the first college athlete to represent Gatorade, announcing a multiyear name, image and likeness deal.

The sports drink company announced Monday they have signed a multiyear deal with Bueckers — Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year 2020-21 — to its roster of athletes which includes greats like tennis star Serena Williams, NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and 6-foot-6-inch NBA power forward Zion Williamson.

Terms of the deal with PepsiCo Inc. were not released.

“I know this is just the beginning of our partnership and can’t wait to get to work with Gatorade to drive impact in the community and on the women’s game,” Bueckers said in a statement.

Gatorade says it already has “deep ties to college athletics” and its partnership with Bueckers will drive impact on the women’s game.

This is the second NIL deal announced for Bueckers, who also has a partnership with sneaker marketplace StockX.

Bueckers was previously awarded National Gatorade Player of the Year in high school.

Last year, Bueckers averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds a game for No. 2 UConn.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WTNH contributed to this report.

