Usain Bolt has unique names for his new twin sons

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 20: Gold medalist Usain Bolt of Jamaica stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men’s 4 x 100 meter Relay on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt welcomed twin sons to his family this month, and their first names lean into his iconic surname.

Bolt, 34, and his partner, Kasi Bennett, announced the arrival of Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt with a post on Instagram on Father’s Day.

Saint Leo and Thunder join their sister, Olympia Lightning Bolt.

Bolt, a native Jamaican, has won 8 gold medals in Olympic sprinting. He’s considered the greatest sprinter of all time, and has the world record for fastest 100 meter dash. He retired in 2017 after winning 3 gold medals at the 2016 Olympics.