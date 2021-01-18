Vanderbilt ends women’s basketball season

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 30: A view of the NCAA Logo printed on a stool on the court prior to the midwest regional final between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Michigan Wolverines part of the 2014 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball program has decided to end its season after struggling with a depleted roster.

The school announced the move on Monday. The Commodores join a growing list of women’s basketball teams that have decided to stop playing that now includes Duke, SMU, Virginia and San Jose State, among others.

The Commodores were 4-4, including 0-3 in the Southeastern Conference. The start of their season had three cancellations, and they’ve played two games since having a game canceled and two others inside the SEC postponed.

Vanderbilt’s roster has been thinned by COVID-19 issues, opt-outs, injuries, a player with myocarditis and another recovering from an ACL injury.

“We fully support and respect the decision of our student-athletes. Their health, safety and well-being have always been, and will continue to be, a top priority,” athletic director Candice Lee said. “We know that this was a tough call for them, in a year full of tough calls, and a disappointing outcome for the student-athletes and the program.”

Vanderbilt was shut out in the second quarter of a 106-43 loss last week to South Carolina and lost 80-73 on Sunday to No. 12 Kentucky.

“As a staff we have and will always prioritize the health and safety our student-athletes,” coach Stephanie White said. “We are coaching a group of young women who have been resilient in dealing with opt-outs, injuries, COVID-19 protocols as well as the physical, mental and emotional toll that comes with COVID-19. We respect our student-athletes’ decision and support them as we continue to move forward.”