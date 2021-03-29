What To Watch: Elite Eight games start Monday

Houston forward Justin Gorham (4) celebrates beating Syracuse 62-46 after a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

(AP) — What to watch on Monday at the NCAA tournaments in Indiana and Texas:

MEN

No. 2 seed Houston (27-3) vs. No. 12 seed Oregon State (20-12), Midwest Region final, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Tipoff: 7:15 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Houston leads the nation in field-goal percentage defense (.370) this season. Oregon State opponents are shooting just 31.3% overall and 23.1% from 3-point range in the NCAA Tournament. Houston is seeking its first Final Four since getting there three straight times from 1982-84. Oregon State hasn’t reached the Final Four since 1963. Oregon State is the first No. 12 seed to reach the Elite Eight since Missouri in 2002. That Missouri squad lost a regional final to an Oklahoma team coached by Kelvin Sampson, who’s now at Houston.

No. 3 seed Arkansas (25-6) vs. No. 1 seed Baylor (25-2), South Region final, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. 9:57 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Baylor leads the nation in 3-point percentage (.408). Baylor also reached regional finals in 2010 and 2012. Arkansas is in a regional final for the first time since 1995, when it lost to UCLA in the championship game. Arkansas’ Justin Smith is averaging 20.3 points and 11 rebounds in three NCAA Tournament games. He has the most rebounds in this tournament of anyone left in the field.

WOMEN

No. 2 seed Baylor (28-2) vs. No. 1 seed UConn (27-1), River Walk Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio. Tipoff: 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

UConn is seeking to extend its NCAA record by making its 13th straight Final Four appearance. Baylor is the reigning national champion since it won the title in 2019. The series between these two powers is tied at 4-all, but Baylor won the past two meetings (in January 2019 and January 2020 ). Their scheduled regular-season matchup this year was called off after Baylor coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19. UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith are Associated Press All-America first-team selections.

No. 3 seed Arizona (19-5) vs. No. 4 seed Indiana (21-5), Mercado Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio, 9 p.m. on ESPN.

Arizona and Indiana are both in an NCAA regional final for the first time. Indiana reached the Elite Eight in the AIAW tournament back in 1973. Arizona has Pac-12 Player of the Year Aari McDonald, who scored 31 points in a regional semifinal victory over Texas A&M. Indiana got this far by beating No. 1 seed North Carolina State in its regional semifinal.

