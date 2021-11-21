FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner’s ceremony after winning the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan. A man who found Woods unconscious in a mangled SUV last week after the golf star who later told sheriff’s deputies he did not know how the collision occurred and didn’t even remember driving, crashed the vehicle in Southern California, authorities said in court documents. Law enforcement has not previously disclosed that Woods had been unconscious following the collision. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Nov 21 (Reuters) – Tiger Woods posted a short video showing him hitting golf balls on a driving range on Sunday, nine months after the 15-time major champion suffered serious leg injuries that required surgery following a car crash in Southern California.

“Making progress,” Woods wrote in the caption to his Twitter post, which marked the first time he has been seen swinging a club since the February accident.

The video will boost hopes that the 45-year-old American can return to competitive golf after the accident raised doubts about whether he could make another comeback. He previously had to take time out from the sport following a series of injury setbacks, including surgery on his back five times.

“We LOVE to see it!,” the U.S. Ryder Cup Team official Twitter account said in response to the video.

“Keep going @TigerWoods, we’re all cheering for you.”