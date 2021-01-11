Shortage of propane tanks due to high demand by businesses Video Icon Video

Dr. Laura Berman, husband speak out with warning for parents after son dies of drug overdose Video Icon Video

Former Duke University coach shares her struggles with bipolar disorder in new book Video Icon Video

Previously unseen footage of Capitol riot released Video Icon Video

Officer Goodman stops Sen. Romney and tells him to run back Video Icon Video

Newly-released video shows moments in US Capitol during riot Video Icon Video

Security video shows Vice President Mike Pence being evacuated Video Icon Video

Watch: Senators 58 steps away from rioters in Capitol while evacuating Video Icon Video

Security footage shows Senate Leader Chuck Schumer near rioters in Capitol Video Icon Video

Lot near Area 51 up for sale Video Icon Video

Texas attorney stuck as cat during zoom court proceedings Video Icon Video

CDC finds 2 masks better than 1 while fighting COVID-19 Video Icon Video

CBO report: $15 minimum wage would boost pay for millions, but cost 1.4M jobs Video Icon Video

Blast of arctic air causing frigid temperatures in much of the country Video Icon Video

White House team holds COVID-19 briefing Video Icon Video