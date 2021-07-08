A comic store told a neighboring business they were suing them through a custom comic book

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A Houston comic book store is suing the hotel next door in a way that only a comic book store could … in comic book form.

Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore’s lawsuit is against the nearby Crowne Plaza River Oaks hotel. The store, which has been a staple of Houston for 46 years, says it repeatedly tried to get the hotel to stop allowing guests to throw objects onto its roof.

When the store eventually filed suit, it decided to illustrate the issue to make its point.

Leading attorney for Third-Planet Sci-Fi Superstore, Cris Feldman, joins Joe Donlon to break down the lawsuit and illustrations.

