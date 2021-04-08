Caitlyn Jenner is considering a run for Calif. governor, strategists from both sides weigh in

(The Donlon Report) — There could be another celebrity in the California governor’s mansion.

Former reality star and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering a run for California governor. If Jenner does officially launch a campaign, she would be challenging the current Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom who is facing a likely recall election later this year.

The former Olympian came out as a transgender woman in 2015, garnering a great deal of support from LGBTQ activists and progressive groups along the way. But she lost some of her support when she later came out as a fan of then-President Donald Trump. Notably, Jenner is not the first celebrity to launch a bid for governor of the state. Former actor Arnold Schwarzenegger served as governor from 2003 to 2011.

But what would happen if she did launch a campaign for governor of the golden state? Two strategists, Democrat Laura Fink and Republican Inez Stepman give their answers only on the Donlon Report.

