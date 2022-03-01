CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Russia has the second most powerful military force in the world, owns the greatest number of nuclear warheads of any country and is the most populous European country. One CIA veteran, however, says the country might not be as militarily potent as those statistics indicate.

“I think the Russians are in a lot worse shape that they’re admitting,” said Ric Prado, a 25-year veteran of the CIA in the agency’s Special Activities division, where he performed paramilitary covert action.

Prado joined NewsNation’s “The Donlon Report” on Tuesday evening to give an update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine as we close out day six of the battle.

To the surprise of many, the undermanned Ukrainian army, who had to call upon their citizens — men ages 18-60 — to bear arms, has been surpassing expectations. Not only has the capital city of Kyiv been successfully defended but many experts, including Prado, are of the belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin and company may have run into logistical issues.

Russian troops, for example, are advancing on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in a vast convoy of tanks and other vehicles that satellite imagery last showed was within 17 miles of the center of the city, stretching back for some 40 miles.

That same convoy, inexplicably, has stopped.

“There’s a saying that amateurs practice tactics and experts on logistics,” the Cuban native said. “To see that convoy stop there, I think they are getting a lot more pressure than they were expecting and they’re probably having logistical problems.”

And it’s not just ammunition. Prado tells “The Donlon Report” the Russia military could be facing other problems, including logistical shortcomings and supply shortages.

However, they have still killed hundreds of Ukrainians.

Russian strikes pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and other civilian sites Tuesday, killing at least six people when the region’s Soviet-era administrative building was hit. Similarly, Putin’s forces pressed their attack on other towns and cities across the country, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

President Joe Biden has disavowed sending American troops into the conflict, but Prado believes there are other ways America can help Ukraine.

“If the president is indeed asking the [CIA] to come up with ideas, we have incredible talent at the agency that will come up with some very innovative things.” he continued.

According to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the U.S. has committed more than $1 billion in total security assistance to Ukraine in the past year alone. That includes an additional $350 million defense aid package for Ukraine approved by Biden last week.

Despite other countries’ hesitance to send in troops, Prado, who lived through communism in Cuba and Nicaragua, said the Ukrainians’ resilience is something he’s seen before with the Nicarauguan Contras, saying, “they had skin in the game, they were fighting for their freedom.”

Prato is hopeful the Ukrainians can hold off Putin’s army.

“I think that they can least delay him and wear him down.”