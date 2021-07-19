Congressman Adam Kinzinger predicts Trump will not run in 2024

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Congressman Adam Kinzinger joined Joe Donlon to discuss GOP senators fleeing, Cuba, and the GOP presidential pick in 2024.

The representative from Illinois says he does not believe former President Donald Trump will run in 2024.

“I’m going to say no, but I will tell you that every prediction I’ve ever made about Donald Trump has been incorrect,” Kinzinger said.

He believes other candidates will vie for Trump’s blessing.

“I think that controlling power is what he’s seeking right now, just over those candidates that are desperately trying for his affection,” Kinzinger said.

So far, Kinzinger says he has not seen a candidate that could bring the Republican Party more to the center.

“I think somebody like Tim Scott could be fantastic,” Kinzinger said. “I think ultimately, we have to come to grips with what happened on January 6, take full accountability for that, recognize that can never happen again, and look and say, ‘what are we talking about as a party?’”

The party, he believes, should avoid fleeing town to avoid votes.

“I want to get out of this ‘skipping town to stop things from happening’ trend we’re on because we’re hired to come do a job,” Kinzinger said.

This after South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Republicans in the U.S. Senate might consider following the lead of fleeing Texas State Democrats to stop the White House infrastructure proposal.

“While I don’t want a $3.5 trillion bill, we’re hired to do a job,” Kinzinger said. “Let’s come do our jobs.”

As for Cuba, Kinzinger does not expect the U.S. military to go to the country.

“There’s a number of things that can be done, that can have an impact,” Kinzinger said. “First off, if we can restore internet to the islands, as I know has been floated, that would be huge to get those messages out to be able to communicate back into Cuba. And then secondarily, we need to be making strong statements, not just the United States, but with every freedom loving country around the world, saying we stand with the free Cuban people.”

See the full interview with Congressman Adam Kinzinger in the player above.

