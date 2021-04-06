Congressman Peter DeFazio shares why Republicans should support the $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan

(The Donlon Report) — With an appeal to think big, President Joe Biden is promoting his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan directly to Americans, summoning public support to push past the Republicans lining up against the massive effort they sum up as big taxes, big spending and big government.

What is in the bill and why should Republicans support it? Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio, joined The Donlon Report to explain.

