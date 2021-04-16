The Donlon Report: High-stakes battle for Supreme Court, border agents find migrant hiding place & national leaders clash over how to return to normal

(The Donlon Report) — Packing the court? Liberals are three seats shy of conservatives on the Supreme Court and some are now proposing to add four more seats. Would adding more justices shift the balance of power? Joe tackles this question.

The border crisis continues as agents find not just kids crossing the border but that migrants are hiding anywhere they can. Also, on The Donlon Report, temperatures rise in Congress on Thursday as a leading Republican and the nation’s COVID-19 doctor clash over when Americans can return to normal.

