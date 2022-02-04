(NewsNation Now) — The former principal of a Texas high school who left over critical race theory said he’s only trying to inspire honest, constructive conversation.

Dr. James Whitfield, who is Black, resigned in November from his position as Colleyville Heritage High School’s principal. He was put on paid leave over accusations he was promoting CRT.

CRT examines race and institutions in the U.S. to uncover whether there are inherent biases against people of color. Critics argue it implies all white people are racist and all Black people are oppressed.

The issue began in the summer of 2020 when Whitfield sent a letter to the community about how hurt he was to see the murder of George Floyd. This past July, a former candidate for the district’s school board accused him of teaching CRT. The allegation placed him on paid leave, which the Texas Tribune reports will continue through Aug. 15, 2023 as part of an agreement for Whitfield to leave.

The school is in an area of Texas where only 1% of people in the last census identified as Black.

Despite what it’s cost him professionally, Whitfield still advocates for CRT, and says most people who criticize it are painting its principles as caricatures to score political points.

“They know it’s not critical race theory,” Whitfield said on “The Donlon Report.” “Anything related to discussions of racism, discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion, they’re going to brand any of those things as CRT.”

Whitfield maintains the response to his letter at the school was positive. He said people came up and asked how they could help.

“This was all music to my ears,” Whitfield said. “I knew that these were conversations that we needed to have and to see people more open and welcome to those opportunities was very encouraged.”

But the school board saw it differently.

In 2021, the state passed a law banning schools from teaching anything that implies someone is racist because of their race. Whitfield said that is not what CRT is about.

“I would dare say that’s not delving into these topics and addressing the systemic inequalities that have existed over time,” he said.

The same law requires teachers to cover “the history of white supremacy” and “the ways in which it is morally wrong.”

Whitfield does not believe it’s a conservative or liberal issue, but it has gotten caught up in politics.

“Only when we sit and learn about these issues and really have an open, honest dialogue, can we ever grow, and that’s all anyone desires to do.”