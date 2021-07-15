Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez discusses the unrest in Cuba

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Thousands of Cuban exiles were back on the streets in Miami’s Little Havana Wednesday. After days of protests, city officials joined in.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Núñez’s father was a Cuban exile who left the island shortly after Fidel Castro assumed power. While she was not among those protesting in Miami, she says she is a proponent of democracy in Cuba.

“So many individuals that left Cuba, that came to this country [U.S.] in search of freedom and opportunity,” she said. “It’s really emotional, it’s a really emotional time to see what’s happening [in Cuba]. So many people dreamed of a free Cuba and sadly have not been able to see that dream become a reality.”

Núñez said the unrest stems from a lack of resources — primarily food — but also a hunger for a new government.

She also called on President Joe Biden’s administration to address the unrest.

“I think [the Biden administration] treading lightly and carefully. But this is not a time to tread lightly and carefully. This is a time to stand firmly with freedom,” said Núñez.

Watch the full interview with Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Núñez in the player above.

