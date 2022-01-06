CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A former NFL player says there is a reason why Antonio Brown’s release from The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took so long.

“The reason it took so long for them to release him is that they likely had to go through an injury settlement,” said Tiki Barber, a former NFL player for the New York Giants. “When someone gets hurt and the team no longer wants to play with him, you can’t just say ‘see ya,’..it’s an at-will employee profession.”

The release comes to no surprise following the wide receiver’s bizarre exit on Sunday. Brown took off his uniform and shoulder pads and walked off the football field mid-game against the New York Jets. Since the incident, there has been back and forth controversy as to what caused Brown to react as he did. Brown said in a statement released by his attorney on Thursday that he was pressured to play and coach Bruce Arians fired him when the player told the coach he was not able to re-enter the game because of his ankle.

Antonio also denied that had anything to do with mental health issues, a theory that has been circulated days after the incident.

Barber, who joined “The Donlon Report” on Thursday, said Antonio’s reaction could have been valid due to his injury.

“Antonio Brown has a fracture in his ankle, which maybe Bruce Arians knew about or didn’t know about it,” he said. “But if Antonio Brown was feeling valued for this Buccaneers team, he likely would have played hurt.”

But during a news conference Thursday, Arians claimed he had no idea about his injury and said the former wide receiver didn’t talk to him or the staff about his ankle prior to being asked to get in the game.

Barber, who knows Arians well, believes that there could have been some misinterpretation between him and the wide receiver.

“The head coach knows he probably has some issues, but Antonio Brown is not telling the trainer ‘I can’t play.’ He’s just telling Bruce Arians ‘I don’t want to play,” Brown said.“So what happens in lost communication is two different sides of the same story. And the crazy thing…is that they both might be right and that’s what makes it complicated.”

Barber also noted that it’s not unusual for players who are injured to still suit up and play. He even recalled a moment in his career when he pushed through an injury.

“In 2000, I broke my forearm, I easily could have said I’m not gonna play. But I wanted to play, I wanted to give our team a chance to win and try to get to a Super Bowl when we did and I played a couple of games with a broken arm.”

But Barber did say he could also see why people are suspicious about his injury.

“As the game went on and they were losing big…and he wasn’t being utilized. That’s when he started to feel pain in his ankle and said he didn’t want to play and we all know what transpired after that.”

Brown injured his ankle during a victory at Philadelphia in mid-October. He returned to the lineup against Carolina on Dec. 26, after serving a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status. He also has a history of personal conduct issues and bizarre behavior.

When it comes to Antonio getting another chance to play for another team, Barber said his chances are very high.

“If he is healthy and he can play, you better believe that he will.”