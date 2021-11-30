3 students killed in Michigan school shooting; former Minnesota cop’s trial begins

(NewsNation Now) — A school shooting in Michigan leaves three students dead and several others injured. NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson joins “The Donlon Report” with the latest on this breaking news. Retired Maryland police commander T.J. Smith discusses the protocol for school shootings.

Smith is then joined by criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Randy Zelin to talk about the trial of Kim Potter. The former officer faces manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright back in April.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer joins the show live to discuss why the Supreme Court’s latest major abortion case is so important and different. Criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Nicole DeBorde also weighs in.

Editor in chief of the Washington Examiner Hugo Gurdon discusses what the new COVID-19 variant means for politics.

WGN’s Mike Lowe offers the latest on the Jussie Smollett trial.

Dr. Kathy Koch, president of Celebrate Kids, joins us to talk about online safety.

Financial advisor for UBS Tracy Byrnes discusses holiday spending.

