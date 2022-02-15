(NewsNation Now) — Denver business owner Derek Friedman explains why he is charging customers a 1% fee on purchases at his stores to help recover from shoplifting losses.

Retired Maryland police Cmdr. T.J. Smith reacts to the nationwide surge in shoplifting and crime.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday of the ongoing situation with Russia at the Ukraine border, “an invasion remains distinctly possible.” Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz weighs in on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

A passenger on an American Airlines flight got into a physical altercation with flight attendants Sunday while he tried to open the exit door mid-flight. Mouaz Moustafa, executive director for the Syrian Emergency Task Force, who was also on that flight and shot a video of it, joins the show to talk about the disturbance.

Washington Post senior editor Marc Fisher reacts to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., calling Congress and its inner workings a “s— show.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is installing high-tech scanners to inspect more cars and trucks coming into the U.S. at the southern border in an effort to combat drug smuggling. National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto discusses the latest move.

Reason senior editor Robby Soave, an avid Wordle player, joins us for his thoughts on why Americans can’t just play a free word game.