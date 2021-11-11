A veteran’s message to President Biden, Dems using ‘gimmicks’ to hide $1T in spending bill and Steve Wilkos on Astroworld’s crowd surge

(NewsNation Now) — To all veterans across the nation, thank you for being part of the 1% of Americans who wear the uniform to protect and defend our freedoms.

“The Donlon Report” begins tonight with one of our very own: NewsNation’s Nick Smith. Smith, who is an Army veteran, shared an emotional message to veterans on “Morning in America.” He joins the show to reflect on his time in the service.

Former Green Beret Scott Mann wrote a letter to President Biden about America’s exit from Afghanistan. He joins the show to talk about why he wrote to the president and how he is helping veterans heal and recover through filmmaking.

Defense attorneys have rested their case as the Kyle Rittenhouse trial nears the end. Former Illinois GOP Chairman Pat Brady weighs in.

Kenosha residents and business owners are preparing for the outcome of the Rittenhouse trial. Scott Carpenter, owner of B&L Office Furniture, joins the program to discuss what he and other business owners are doing to prepare.

Business reporter Shobani Joshi talks about what Biden is doing to alleviate challenges related to inflation and supply-chain logjams.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is accusing Democrats of hiding a lot of spending in President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. It’s also cautioning lawmakers against voting on the package without knowing its true cost. Former Democratic Georgia state Rep. Dee Dawkins Haigler and senior political analyst for the Independent Women’s Forum, Carrie Sheffield, give their perspectives.

A 22-year-old college student is now the ninth person to die from the Astroworld festival in Houston. NewsNation’s Brian Entin shares the latest details into the Astroworld investigation.

Authorities are still working to find out what caused the deadly Astroworld incident. Former security guard for the “The Jerry Springer Show” and talk show host Steve Wilkos gives his opinion on what could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

