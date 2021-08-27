Afghanistan deadline looms, division on COVID-19 origin and evictions to continue

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Should we stay or should we go? The options facing the White House and the Pentagon, as the August 31 deadline looms and the U.S. hunts for the terrorists responsible for Thursday’s attacks.

Mike Baker, a former CIA Covert Operations Officer, gives his take on how things will unfold over the weekend as the U.S. heads out of Afghanistan after 20 years and the U.S. role following that departure.

Naval Intelligence Officer John Jordan and Afghanistan war Marine veteran Kevin Nicholson, founder of the No Better Friends charitable organization helping Marine veterans, talks getting the remaining troops out safely.

Gordon Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China” and “The Great U.S.-China Tech War,” dives into the U.S. intelligence report on the origins of COVID-19 and what the Chinese government did and did not know.

Victor Avila, a retired ICE special agent, explains why there’s confusion at the southern border amid the ongoing migrant crisis and the U.S.’s handling of migrant camps near the border in Mexico.

D.C. Democratic State Committeeman Kevin Chauous and Political Strategist Chris Prudhomme give their take on an image of President Biden that has many on social media questioning if he’s showing weakness or restraint.

Tal Heinrich, U.S. correspondent for Israel Channel 20 News, explains the relationship between the Biden administration and Israel after President Biden’s first meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin joins to discuss a Florida judge’s ruling to block Gov. Ron DeSantis’s order banning mask mandates.

Daniel Shur, managing attorney for the Liberty Justice Center, weighs in on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn President Biden’s moratorium on evictions.

