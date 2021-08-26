Afghanistan: Exiting safely, learning about new terror threats and the political fallout

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Biden is vowing to avenge the 13 U.S. troops killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport Thursday.

Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL), a Marine veteran, gives his take on how things have unfolded in Afghanistan.

Veteran Marine Corps intelligence officer Hal Kemper talks getting the remaining troops out safely.

Jamil Jaffer, founder of the National Security Institute, helped draft the authorization to fight ISIS in 2014. He reflects on the differences between then and now.

NewsNation’s Evan Lambert explains what ISIS-K is. Ashleigh Banfield discusses her experience in Afghanistan, and why the US is only evacuating out of one airport.

Democratic strategist Rochelle Ritchie explains how her party is reacting to the Afghanistan exit.

Security Policy CEO Fred Fleitz gives his perspective on where things went wrong.

Jeff Zeller, co-founder of No One Left Behind, explains how fear can impact the exit plan.

Former Navy intelligence officer Don Bramer and former CIA operative Chris Burgess discuss outsmarting insurgents.

Watch The Donlon Report weeknights at 7/6c.