Andrew Yang’s Forward Party, NFL concussion settlement, and Chicago’s police union vs. their mayor

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — With political dysfunction in Washington, are Republicans and Democrats leaving themselves vulnerable to a third party? Andrew Yang believes they are. He explains his new Forward Party and who it’s for.
The Washington Examiner’s Hugo Gurdon weighs in on whether Yang’s idea could work.
Mark Hall spoke with Dr. Duane Mitchell in a bar and was convinced to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Are conversations like this the anomaly, or are they still possible? Hall and Mitchell explain their story.
Rich McHugh and 12-year NFL veteran Leonard Marshall talk about the latest developments in the NFL concussion litigation.
NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson updates the vaccine mandate war brewing between Chicago’s mayor and its police union.
NewsNation’s Brian Entin has the latest in the search for Brian Laundrie.
