

(NewsNation Now) — It was a wild ride for Wall Street on Monday, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 1,000 points this morning. The market recovered its losses, with the Dow ending the day up nearly 100 points. Scott Shellady, marketing anchor for RFD-TV, explains why the big swings in the market like those seen today are inevitable as investors try to adjust to the new market conditions.

Thousands of U.S. troops are on high alert for potential deployment amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion into Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country. Global intelligence analyst Eugene Chausovsky and retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer discuss the escalating situation at the Russia/Ukraine border.

Dr. Ron Elfenbein, medical director and CEO of FirstCall Medical Center in Gambrills, Maryland, joins The Donlon Report to talk about why are people not listening to health officials anymore when it comes to COVID-19.

New York City is mourning the loss of another police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday night. Another officer also died Sunday after being shot multiple times during a traffic stop in southwest Houston. In tonight’s Policing in America segment, retired LAPD Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey and retired NYPD homicide detective Bill Cannon weigh in on why violent crime is rising and what cities can do to combat this issue.

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a challenge to the consideration of race in college admissions. Is it fair? Won’t colleges consider race anyways, with or without affirmative action? Constitutional attorney Andrew Leib gives his legal perspective on the case.