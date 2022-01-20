Anti-violence efforts in Chicago, the Winter Olympics and is college really worth it?

(NewsNation Now) — More than 178,000 migrants have attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the last month alone. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd joins “The Donlon Report” to talk about what Operation Lone Star in Texas is doing to curb the influx of illegal migrants.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan and outreach worker Bilaal Evans are both involved in a group called Chicago CRED, an anti-gun-violence organization. They join the show to talk about the rise of violent crime and gun violence in Chicago and what their organization is doing to stop it.

New details are out Thursday following the tense weekend hostage standoff at a synagogue in Texas. A phone recording reportedly captures Malik Faisal Akram ranting against Jewish people and American wars in Muslim-majority countries, as his brother pleads with him to give up and free the captives. NewsNation’s Markie Martin has the latest details on the story.

Also, former FBI agent Bobby Chacon weighs in on the latest Texas synagogue developments.

There are a lot of restrictions for athletes and the media in China for the Winter Olympics. Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Leon Lee shares his perspective on what athletes may encounter there if they stand up for human rights or are critical of Chinese authorities.

Nearly a million students have dropped out of college since the pandemic began. Is that actually a good thing? Braxton Brewington, press secretary for The Debt Collective, and Emily Jashinsky, culture editor at the Federalist, weigh in.