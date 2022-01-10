Are classrooms becoming a political battleground, and is the ‘Great Resignation’ a big lie?

(NewsNation Now) — It seems like schools are now the new political battleground when it comes to COVID-19. But could Democrats find themselves on the losing end as a result? Washington Post senior editor Mark Fisher and democratic pollster Brian Stryker weigh in with their political analysis.

Canadian author Steven Marche warns in his new book, “The Next Civil War: Dispatches From the American Future,” that “The United States is coming to an end. The question is how.” This news comes as the CDC is also advising against travel to Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases. Former State Dept. senior adviser Christian Whiton breaks down where America stands when it comes to political instability.

University of Pennsylvania’s transgender swimmer, Lia Thomas, won two swim meets this weekend, competing for the women’s team. The Ivy League school is standing behind her, but her critics continue to say it’s not fair. Transgender advocate and comedian Hannah Simpson and radio host Tony Katz debate trans inclusion in competitive sports.

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs, but one CEO says the “Great Resignation” is a lie. Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price joins the show to make his case.

Radio host Mo’Kelly talks about the mixed messaging from the CDC and lawmakers when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LAPD retired Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey reacts to police body camera video that shows a rescue in California, where a small plane crashed on a railroad track, seconds before the aircraft was hit by a train on Sunday.