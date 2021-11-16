(NewsNation Now) — Jurors began deliberations today in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial. The panel of 18 jurors was narrowed down to 12 by a random drawing using a raffle tumbler this morning. The jury will determine whether Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed two people and wounded a third in Kenosha last year. Attorneys Mark Eiglarsh and Trent Copeland talk about the key moments from the closing arguments and break down what we know about the Rittenhouse jury.

Author and Washington Post columnist George Will discusses President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ dismal approval rate.

NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson joins us live from Kenosha as protesters with opposing views wait outside the courthouse on the verdict.

Retired LAPD Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey and Mo’Kelly, host of the Mo’Kelly show, share their thoughts on the Rittenhouse trial as deliberations continue.

The number of migrants taken into U.S. custody along the southern border has decreased for the third straight month, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Today, a Senate committee grilled DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorks on his agency’s latest efforts to apprehend and process migrants. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer reports.

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed has been in jail in Russia for almost two years and just ended a hunger strike, to protest his detainment in Russia. Reed’s parents join the show to talk about what’s being done to bring him home.